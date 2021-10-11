Watch
Freezing overnight temperatures here to stay this week

Lows dip as cold as the teens in valleys
Kalispell lows expected to drop to the teens this week
Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 17:15:39-04

MISSOULA — Moisture starts moving out, but some of our passes stay slick overnight.

Lows tonight drop to the teens and 20s in lower elevation valleys, so snow will stick around on passes through Tuesday morning.

Lows these next few nights will drop well below freezing.

Hard freezes are possible through even our lowest elevations in Western Montana through the beginning of the week!

Stay warm out there because temperatures will drop quickly after the sunsets.

Highs this week stay in the 40s and 50s, but a warm up is in store for the weekend.

Temperatures in the afternoon return to the 50s and 60s this Saturday and Sunday.

