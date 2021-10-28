Friday brings last day of widespread rain for a while

MISSOULA — The last day of rain returns to our forecast Friday.

That’s after widespread showers have already been falling across the northwest for most of Thursday, too.

A cold front will slide in through the northwest Friday morning and move across the area throughout the afternoon and evening.

Rain stays widespread in the northwest Friday morning and afternoon.

Rain reaches West-Central Montana through the afternoon and eventually makes it to the southwest by the early evening.

Snow levels will fall to passes and upper elevation valleys, but most moisture behind the front stays in east of the Divide.

Keep in mind passes will still be slick Saturday morning for those of us traveling to and from the Griz game Saturday morning.

While we stay dry this weekend, highs will struggle to top out in the mid 40s.

You may want to wear that extra layer under your Halloween gear!