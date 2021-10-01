Frost possible again Saturday morning

MISSOULA — Skies clear overnight into Saturday morning, and temperatures will take a tumble.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s in most valleys.

With clear skies, calm conditions, and near-freezing temperatures, frost is possible.

You may want to cover up those sensitive plants if you are trying to save them for a few more weeks.

Highs this weekend are on the rise though.

Blue skies with light afternoon breezes are expected through Saturday and Sunday.

Highs these days will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Early next week a pattern shift will mean air from the southwest brings in very warm weather.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with low 80s even possible!

