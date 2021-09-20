Frost possible Tuesday morning as temperatures take a tumble

MISSOULA — Moisture moves out and clear skies will return over Western Montana Monday night.

Clear skies mixed with a cooler air mass means temperatures take a tumble Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Lows will drop to or near freezing in the Bitterroot Valley.

Lows in West-Central and Northwest valleys will hover around the mid 30s.

With clear skies, leftover moisture, and calm conditions, frost will form in some of these areas.

It will be a good idea to keep plants covered if you want to save them for a few more weeks.

Highs this week will rise to the 60s and 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Moisture stays out of the forecast and sunshine stays in through the weekend.

