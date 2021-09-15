Watch
Frosty starts to the morning Thursday and Friday

Lows stay cool Thursday and Friday mornings
Posted at 3:28 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 17:30:47-04

MISSOULA — Overnight lows take a dive as cooler air fills in behind our mostly dry cold front that moved through Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures early Thursday morning will be near the freezing mark across the northwest corner.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the area, and sensitive plants should be covered to stay protected from overnight frost formation.

Highs Thursday drop about 10-degrees from Wednesday’s highs and top out in the low to mid 60s.

Our next changes come this weekend.

Highs Friday stay in the 70s, but moisture stays out of the forecast until Saturday.

Saturday morning showers can be expected across the northwest corner with rain filling into West-Central and Southwest Montana later Saturday afternoon.

Showers last through Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

We clear up but stay cooler next Tuesday topping out in the low 60s.

