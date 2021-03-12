Gaining an extra hour of afternoon sunlight to enjoy the warm weather Sunday!

MISSOULA — High pressure keeps air sinking, skies clear, and temperatures warm this weekend!

Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s.

Sunday’s highs jump to the mid 50s!

Skies stay clear to mostly clear of clouds throughout the weekend.

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday morning.

Clocks will jump forward an hour at 2 AM Sunday, but it may be a good idea to go ahead and set those clocks forward on Saturday night just in case!

We are gaining another hour of sunlight, so we will be able to enjoy the sunshine a little later at night now!

High pressure weakens as we begin next week.

A few showers move into valleys by the midweek point, but we will keep a close eye on these changes as we move into the end of the weekend.

