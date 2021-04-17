Game day forecast looking VERY different from last Saturday

MISSOULA — What a great day to end the week!

We had a little breeze, but most areas were under blue sky and sunshine Friday!

Highs Saturday will return to the upper 60s even low 70s by the afternoon!

Unlike last weekend, Saturday looks to be dry, warm, and calm!

If you are headed to the Griz game, you are likely to need more sunblock and a hat than the winter wear we had on last weekend!

Sunday a few changes do move in.

Sunday afternoon clouds move into Western Montana from the Divide.

Highs Sunday will still top out in the mid to low 60s, but rain will move in by the afternoon.

A cold front moves over the divide brining rain and mountain snow!

This will be much needed rain as dry drought conditions are already listed in the far northwest corner.

Sunday night passes and upper elevation roadways will be slick!

Monday’s highs will take a slight drop after the cold front passage, and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

After that, we warm up and dry out through the early days of next week.

