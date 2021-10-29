Halloween weekend dry but cold

MISSOULA — Dry skies are in our forecast this weekend, but so is cooler air.

Thanks to the cold front that brought the wind and rain Friday afternoon, cooler temperatures follow behind for the weekend.

Sunshine will return Saturday morning and afternoon for Western Montana, but highs struggle to make it to the mid 40s.

Halloween afternoon will also be in the 40s, but once that sun sets Sunday night, temperatures drop to the low 30s quickly!

If you know you are wrapping up the trick-or-treating a little later in the night, you may want to have the extra jackets handy.

On top of our Halloween activities, we have some more fun to possibly be had in the area.

The Northern Lights will be possible to view Friday and Saturday night.

The forecast for Friday night does not quite hold for sky viewing with mostly cloudy skies and rain moving out late, but Saturday night will be your best bet.

Look overhead or to the north to see the lights right around midnight!