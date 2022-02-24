Watch
Heaters turn down as temperatures rise in Western Montana

High pressure moves in this weekend
Posted at 2:24 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 16:24:35-05

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise!

Highs for the rest of the week keep climbing.

On Thursday afternoon we took a 10-15 degree warm up and expect a warming trend through early next week.

Highs Wednesday were 25-27 degrees below average, but by the end of the weekend, highs will jump to 5-10 degrees above average.

Moisture stays out of our forecast Friday through Saturday.

A few rain showers move in late Sunday with a few flurries mixing in through the evening.

Spotty rain showers stay in the forecast early next week, and we may see a few flurries during late-night hours.

For the most part, daytime highs will be too warm for any accumulation to occur, and lows hold steady at or just above freezing.

