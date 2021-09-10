Heavy rain may trigger mudslides in new burn spots Friday night/Saturday morning

MISSOULA — Storms and heavy rain move through Western Montana late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Some storms could produce gusty wind (around 40 MPH), frequent lightning, and heavy, short-lived rain.

This means areas with poor drainage or low-lying areas could potentially see flash flooding under these heavy showers.

New burn spots will also be susceptible to mudslides as heavy rain falls and pull soil downhill.

Be careful out there Friday night and Saturday morning if you are headed out into areas near new burn spots.

Saturday morning rain continues to fall across the Northwest corner, but rain moves out by Saturday afternoon.

It will be breezy behind this system Saturday afternoon and evening.

The good news is the smoke will be moving out Saturday, too!

Highs this weekend stay much cooler, and we staying the 60s and 70s late this weekend and early next week.

