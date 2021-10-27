Heavy rain Thursday and Friday for northwest

MISSOULA — Cooler and drier air bring us to midweek next week

Most rain moves out Wednesday night as winds calm.

Highs Thursday will top out in the 40s and 50s, but more rain is in store for the northwest corner.

While isolated showers fall in West-Central and Southwest Montana, heavy/widespread showers move in across the far northwest Thursday into Friday.

The Cabinet and Kootenai ranges will see up to 2” of rain accumulation while valleys in the northwest will receive anywhere from .5” to 1” in just a 24-hour period.

Friday afternoon still tops out in the 50s, but the cold front that moves through will bring a cooler but drier air mass for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday stay dry for our area, but highs will struggle to top out in the low 40s by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.