Heavy weekend rain leads to flooding concerns

MISSOULA — Flood Watches remain in effect for most of Western Montana from Saturday through Monday as heavy rain returns.

Showers will come in rounds, and some downpours will be heavy at times.

Avoid driving through flooded streets.

Snow levels will drop this weekend to the peaks of Glacier National Park mountains.

Wet, heavy snow will mean raw backcountry conditions at times.

River levels will also rise next week.

A lag time of water levels occurs, so minor flood stage is possible with a few Western Montana rivers through mid-week next week.

Midweek skies dry and sunshine returns.

Highs rebound to the 80s later next week, too,