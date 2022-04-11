High wind and significant snow prompt warnings and advisories across Western Montana Monday through Tuesday

MISSOULA — High winds and snow impact Western Montana Monday into Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of southwest Montana through Tuesday due to high winds and significant amounts of snow expected.

Winter Storm Warnings in effect through Tuesday

Wind gusts could reach up to 55-65 MPH with snow accumulation over a foot in mountains and mountain passes.

Valleys in west-central and southwest Montana will receive closer to 1-4” with Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Tuesday

The northwest, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are under a High Wind Warning through Tuesday with gusts up to 55 MPH and over 70 MPH gusts possible in the northwest east of HWY 93 to the Canadian border.

High Wind Warning in effect through Tuesday

Impacts include but are not limited to power outages, damage to property from flying debris or objects, reduced visibility from drifting and blowing snow, and slick roads at all elevations.

Please be careful as this winter storm continues to pass Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.