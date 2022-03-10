Highs keep climbing to 50s by weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise after a very cold start to Thursday morning.

Highs climb closer to average on Friday as we warm to the upper 30s.

By Saturday, we take a huge jump and top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

An active weather system moves in late Saturday night.

Rain and snow will be around for the beginning of Sunday and again to start our work week.

Highs next week remain in the 40s and 50s, so wintry mix is possible in the mornings, but valleys are looking at more rain than anything.

This active system will bring us moisture through midweek next week.