Highs reach into the 40s through the weekend

MISSOULA — Highs to end the week and begin the weekend stay about 5-degrees above average!

Clouds start breaking apart, and we keep out the sunglasses for the weekend.

The only impacts we will see will be across passes into North-Central Montana for the end of the week as a system rides down the Divide.

Our next changes to the forecast occur on Monday.

A low pressure system will be moving our way, and chances of moisture increase.

With temperatures Monday topping out in the low to mid 40s, we can expect rain in valleys.

A few isolated showers and rain/snow showers will be possible through midweek next week.

Amounts of moisture are still undetermined due to the low pressure system’s track.

We will keep an eye on this system through the weekend and have the latest information for you on-air and online.