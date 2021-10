MISSOULA — High pressure moves in for the weekend.

This means sunshine returns to the forecast and highs take a jump!

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!

A look toward the end of the weekend is showing more cloud cover, but moisture chances have been fluctuating in our forecast.

Right now we keep out any widespread moisture, and the end of October is forecasted to be mostly dry with warmer than average temperatures.