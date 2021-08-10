Highs return to the 90s Wednesday afternoon

Watch
Highs Wednesday return to the 90s in Western Montana valleys
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 17:57:38-04

MISSOULA — A ridge of high pressure is building into Western Montana, and temperatures and dry air will replace our cooler and wetter weekend weather.

Highs Wednesday jump to the 90s and progressively get warmer through the week and into the weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 90s.

Breeze conditions come to an end Wednesday as winds shift from out of the west.

Wildfire smoke will start moving in, too.

Blue skies will be replaced by lowered visibility and air quality as those wildfires blow smoke back into Western Montana.

