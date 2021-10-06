Highs take a drop this week before bigger drop Sunday

MISSOULA — You’ve probably noticed the cooler and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon brought.

This is all thanks to a mostly dry cold front that swept through our area during the afternoon.

Most of us saw blue sky and temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but cooler air is here to stay.

There are a few isolated chances of mountain rain and snow showers and valley sprinkles on Thursday.

This will not be any significant amount of moisture, but there is still a chance of a raindrop especially in West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Otherwise, we stay dry and in the 50s and 60s through Saturday afternoon.

Sunday a second system arrives.

This will bring MUCH colder air AND moisture to our forecast.

Highs in valleys will top out in the 40s and 50s.

Snow is looking more and more likely to accumulate on passes.

The first snowflakes of the year look to even reach valley floors Sunday night and Monday night of next week.

While accumulation stays in pass levels and above, this is our first of many complicated systems this time of the year brings, so we will keep a close eye on this system throughout the weekend.