Highs take a drop this weekend, rain/snow return

MISSOULA — Highs this weekend take a drop.

Rain and snow move into the forecast on Saturday morning but break apart by Saturday afternoon.

Rain will fall in valleys, but there may still be a chance you see a few snowflakes mix in.

Snow accumulation mostly stays on mountain peaks.

Rain and snow return Saturday night, but snow will make it down to pass levels early Sunday morning.

Most moisture will fall as snow in mountains early next week while valleys stay mostly dry Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Cooler weather stays in the forecast with lows dropping to the mid to low 40s all next week.

Another round of active weather returns to the forecast Tuesday of next week.

Spotty showers and cooler weather will bring us through the rest of the work week.