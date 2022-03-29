Hold onto your hats, breezy conditions through Thursday

MISSOULA — Hold onto your hats!

It will be a breezy couple of days across Western Montana as the jet stream sits across our area through Thursday.

Gusts up to 30-40 MPH are possible with some spots even seeing gusts up to 60 MPH!

Highs during this time stay in the 50s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies before temperatures drop Thursday.

A disturbance moves through Thursday and clouds move in as temperatures drop to the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Only a few isolated showers are possible during this time.

Sunshine and highs in the 50s return for the end of the week.

A few isolated showers return by late weekend and early next week.