Hot, dry air to replace moisture Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — Dry air replaces our monsoonal moisture that brought rain to much of Western Montana Sunday and Monday morning.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will jump into the low to mid 90s.

Thursday more unsettled weather returns to the state as rain chances start to increase.

Right now, how widespread these showers will be is still up in the air.

They look to be mostly isolated showers and storms Thursday through the weekend, but we will keep our eye on this evolving forecast.

Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for parts of our area as wildfire smoke persists in our atmosphere.

