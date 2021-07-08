Hot, dry, and smoky end to the week ahead

MISSOULA — A quick shower is possible early Friday morning across West-Central Montana.

This will be a light shower that passes through by lunch time, so outdoor plans don’t look to be washed out for your Friday afternoon.

After that, high pressure builds in for the weekend.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 90s!

It will be a hot few days across our area, so keep cool and hydrated.

Fire concerns remain elevated throughout the area with vegetation being already dry and is expected to dry out more this weekend.

You’ve probably noticed the wildfire smoke in our area Thursday.

The smoke is coming from major wildfires burning off to our west.

Smoke will settle in valleys degrading air quality this weekend.

