Hot, dry, and smoky start to the weekend

MISSOULA — Dry, smoky, and hot air make a move on Western Montana for the end of the week and beginning of the weekend.

Heat Advisories are in effect until Saturday at 9 PM for the northwest corner of the state and the I-90 corridor west of Missoula where temperatures could reach up to 109-degrees.

Drink plenty of water and stay cool over the next few days.

Smoke continues to pour into our area.

Friday afternoon air quality was hovering around ‘unhealthy’ for Thompson Falls and Hamilton while the rest Missoula, Seeley Lake and Frenchtown were hovering around ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.

The northwest corner was fluctuating in the ‘moderate’ air quality category.

Highs Saturday remain in the upper 90s and low 100s.

More moisture moves back in for the end of the weekend.

Storms and showers push into Western Montana Sunday afternoon, and we expect widespread moisture to continue through Monday.

This is good news for our very dry grounds!

A steady, widespread rain is much needed in Montana.

