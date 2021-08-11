Hot temperatures settle in just in time for the Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA — Temperatures keep soaring this week as high pressure builds in.

Smoke slowly moves back into Western Montana, too.

Highs will be in the 90s for the rest of the work week.

We slowly climb warmer every day, and highs on Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 90s!

This is a good 10-degrees above average.

Our next cool off comes early next week.

Temperatures will drop back to the 70s and 80s, but moisture amounts have not been concurrent from model to model, so we will keep an eye on this as we go into the weekend.

Until then, drink plenty of water, stay cool, and bring out the sunblock as August heat moves back into the state.

