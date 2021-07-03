Hot Weather Continues

MISSOULA — Happy Saturday!

Well, we’ve survived one full week of our heat wave and the heat keeps on coming. Looking ahead, it doesn’t appear to be as hot as it was earlier this week, but we’ll definitely stay well above seasonal norms for the foreseeable future, and that means lots of 90+ degree highs ahead.As we look over the next seven days, will continue to see a strong rigid high-pressure centered over the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies. For western Montana that means lots of sunshine, very little opportunity for rain or even cloud cover, and hot highs. While I don’t see any 100° days for Missoula over the next seven days, what I do see is a lot of mid to upper 90s. The Fourth of July will be sunny and hot. Will start the day with a low around 60 and finish the day with Highs in the middle to upper 90s including a high of 97 in Missoula. It should be a warm but comfortable evening for those spending time outdoors. Monday through Wednesday will continue to be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Right now, it looks as though Thursday will be the coolest of the next seven as will see a slight push of cooler air leaving most of western Montana with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Missoula looks to top out in the lower 90s on Thursday for next weekend, it looks like Friday through Sunday will bring mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Again, please continue to do all of those things necessary to keep yourself safe in the heat such as staying hydrated, finding lots of shade, and cool spots when necessary. Have a wonderful and safe Fourth of July!

