HOT weekend ahead for Western Montana!

MISSOULA — This weekend will have some hot temperatures for Western Montana!

Highs Saturday skyrocket to the upper 90s in some valleys across West-Central Montana.

Keep the water close and you, your pets, and family safe and cool.

Overnight lows will still be in the 60s which means it will not cool off too much even during the coolest part of the day.

Things will stay warm through next week as highs continue to top out in the low 90s an upper 80s.

Things will be drying up quickly across our area so be extra careful with potential fire starters.