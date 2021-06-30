Hotter temperatures likely for the first weeks of July

MISSOULA — If you thought we were done with the heat when our advisories and warnings expire Thursday night, you may want to check the forecast again.

Hotter than average temperatures are likely for the first few weeks of July!

Temperatures top out in the low 100s and upper 90s Thursday afternoon.

A few thunderstorms will develop over the southwest corner of the state Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

These will be isolated but will help cool down those areas as they pass.

Gusty wind, small hail, brief, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are all hazards with these fast-moving storms.

Friday brings us another mostly dry day with highs back in the mid to upper 90s.

This will be the trend through the weekend and even into midweek next week.

Make sure you keep yourself and pets hydrated while checking on those who are most vulnerable to the heat.

Be smart about fireworks and campfires this holiday weekend.

Already dry vegetation will continue to dry with these hot temperatures and no significant rainfall in the forecast.

