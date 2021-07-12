Hottest start to summer in Missoula since records began

MISSOULA — The 30-day average of highs and lows in Missoula is 71.6 degrees which makes this the hottest start to summer on record!

We stay hot, dry and smoky this week, too.

Skies stay smoky over the next few days, and Air Quality Alerts have been put into place for most of West-Central and Southwest Montana due to our increase in degrading air quality.

Highs this week stay in the 90s and mostly dry weather remains a major part of our forecast.

The only chances of moisture we get are Tuesday early morning with a few isolated showers, but some of this moisture will not reach the ground.

If Missoula stretches another 4 days (July 16th) with 90 degree or higher temperatures, this will TIE the longest stretch of 90 or higher temperatures ever recorded.

There is a good chance we get there, but it will depend on the thickness on wildfire smoke, too.

Stay cool, fire safe, and as smoke-free as possible this week.

