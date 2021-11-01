Isolated rain returns this week

MISSOULA — A much warmer week is in store- especially when compared to average.
Highs this week will top out in the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5-10 degrees above average.
We do have some moisture chances returning.
Tuesday morning a few isolated showers return to the forecast.
These will be brief and light rain mostly for West-Central and Southwest Montana.
Skies stay partly cloudy through Wednesday afternoon with highs returning to the upper 50s.
Another round of showers returns Thursday night.
These will be a little more widespread but move out by Friday.
Friday through the weekend we do have isolated showers in the forecast through the weekend.