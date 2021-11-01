Watch
Isolated rain returns this week

Otherwise a mostly dry week
Average first snow in Western Montana
Posted at 3:44 PM, Nov 01, 2021
MISSOULA — A much warmer week is in store- especially when compared to average.

Highs this week will top out in the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5-10 degrees above average.

We do have some moisture chances returning.

Tuesday morning a few isolated showers return to the forecast.

These will be brief and light rain mostly for West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Skies stay partly cloudy through Wednesday afternoon with highs returning to the upper 50s.

Another round of showers returns Thursday night.

These will be a little more widespread but move out by Friday.

Friday through the weekend we do have isolated showers in the forecast through the weekend.

