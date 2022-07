MISSOULA — Highs this week reach well into the 80s and 90s, so keep water and sunscreen close.

After a mostly dry start to our week in Western Montana, Wednesday brings our next chances of thunderstorms to the forecast.

Thunderstorms Wednesday will bring wind and rain.

Stronger storms will add hail to the mix.

Thursday and Friday West-Central and Northwest Montana dry up, but thunderstorm activity is still possible for the Southwest.

We dry back up just in time for the weekend.