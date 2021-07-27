Watch
Isolated storms return to the forecast through Thursday

Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 17:26:14-04

MISSOULA — Air quality around Western Montana has been fluctuating between ‘unhealthy’ and ‘moderate’ for the last few days.

Therefore, Air Quality Alerts are still in effect for West-Central and Southwest Montana until further notice.

Air quality and particulates will be reassessed Wednesday morning at 9 AM.

A few storms are also brewing across the southwest.

Most storm activity stays along or below the I-90 corridor Tuesday through Thursday.

Storm activity will be a mix of wet and dry cells, so lightning is always a concern for new fire activity this time of year.

We need the rain from this monsoonal moisture, but we will need a steady, long-term rain rather than these short bursts of heavy showers within storms.

We stay dry to end the week, but storm activity returns for the end of the weekend.

