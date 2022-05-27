Watch
Keep the rain jackets close this holiday weekend

Posted at 1:46 PM, May 27, 2022
MISSOULA — Temperatures take a drop this weekend as a cooler air mass moves through.

Keep in mind rivers will still be running high after this week’s warmer end.

Temperatures in rivers will also be frigid since higher river levels are thanks to very recent snowmelt.

We also have wind in the forecast this weekend.

This means there will be very choppy conditions in open, large lakes like Flathead Lake.

Be careful if you are out in small crafts like kayaks and small boats.

Rain will be widespread Friday night before turning spotty on Saturday.

Another widespread shower chance returns Sunday into Monday.

