MISSOULA — Temperatures soar into the 90s and upper 80s again on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will be a bit breezier as a cold front moves through.

Gusts will be around 25-35 MPH.

Highs Wednesday take a slight drop as temperatures cool into the 70s again.

We warm back up for the rest of the week and the weekend!

Dry conditions last through most of the week with a few isolated storms possible along the Canadian border Tuesday afternoon.