MISSOULA — Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s this weekend!

Keep that water close.

The sun will be shinning bright over the next few days, so sunscreen may also be part of your outdoor plan.

Keep in mind pets will get hot fast in cars, so it will be better to keep them home.

Our moisture chances next week also look minimal.

Temperatures next week will be in the 80s and 90s, too.