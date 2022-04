High pressure sticks around through Friday.

Blue sky, calm winds, and highs in the 60s and low 70s are expected.

The weekend brings some big changes for the forecast.

A cold front will be responsible for colder air, wind, rain, and snow returning to the forecast.

Saturday and Sunday highs in valleys will be in the 40s.

Wind gusts will be in the low 30s.

Highs next week also stay well below average, topping out in the mid to low 40s with rain and snow changes on and off through midweek next week.