Keeping out the sunglasses and lighter jackets this weekend

MISSOULA — Highs this weekend take a slight drop, but blue sky sticks around through Sunday!

Temperatures reach into the low to mid 40s in valleys Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Changes to our forecast arrive early next week.

With warmer weather sticking around Monday, moisture arrives and falls as rain in valleys.

Temperatures drop overnight at or slightly below freezing, and we will see some snowflakes mix in.

Right now, we are not expecting a lot of accumulation from this system.

Another system arrives Wednesday into Thursday.

This will bring more widespread moisture with another chance to see rain/snow showers in valleys during the day and snow at night.