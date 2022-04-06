Keeping the sunglasses out through Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure moves in for the rest of our work week.

This means we get to see a lot more blue sky and warmer weather.

Wind will be very calm as well.

Highs Thursday climb to the 60s while Friday some areas will be pushing the low 70s!

If you like sunshine and warmer weather, get out there while you can.

Saturday another strong cold front moves through.

This brings cloud cover, much cooler temperatures, and rain and snow back to the forecast.

Highs Saturday through midweek next week stay in the low 40s.

Rain will be falling in valleys as snow falls in upper elevations during the day.

Some snow may even reach valley floors overnight.

We will keep a close eye on this system as the weekend approaches.