Labor Day Weekend forecast looking dry but breezy

Large lakes will be choppy Sunday and Monday
Labor Day Weekend headlines
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 03, 2021
MISSOULA — Labor Day Weekend is upon us!

Sunny skies and warm weather will stick around for our long weekend, too!

Highs this weekend start topping out in the 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a little wildfire smoke on the horizon as smoke arrives from California wildfires.

Wind picks up on Sunday and Monday.

This may make your lake day plans a little choppier than earlier in the weekend.

Chop could reach up to 1-2’ on Flathead Lake during this time.

Overall you will still need the sunblock and water as this stretch of dry, warm air remains in our extended outlook.

