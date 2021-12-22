Let it snow! Low pressure systems and cold air move towards the region

MISSOULA — Wide-scale low pressure brings a wintery mix of showers to western Montana, bringing us more snow through the end of the week and into the weekend.

We also have cold air coming our way, as arctic air will travel to our region of the northern Rockies!

Moisture is expected Wednesday in preparation for Thursday when the next low-pressure system (and more cold air) will arrive to the region. This means a lot more snow is coming our way due Thursday and into the weekend. In those upper elevations, there will be a considerable dump of snow, potentially several feet over the next week.

On Saturday, Christmas Day, it's set to be cold with a moderate chance of snow in most of western Montana, but the northwest region is set to see more accumulation. In Kalispell, it's highly likely it will be a white Christmas.

If you're doing any holiday travel, make sure to frequently check conditions because temperatures could cause freezing rain and wind may cause hazardous driving conditions. The travel impacts are expected to worsen as we creep towards the weekends.

Monday could bring subzero temperatures as an arctic front heads our way.