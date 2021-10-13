Watch
Light mountain snow showers this week

Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 18:02:43-04

MISSOULA — Temperatures stay cool Thursday afternoon as highs only top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds stick around, but moisture stays isolated to mountains and passes.

Slick passes are still possible Thursday morning as light snow continues to fall in upper elevations.

Friday highs jump back into the mid to upper 50s.

Another big jump in temperatures will be in store for Saturday and Sunday as highs soar to the upper 60s!

High pressure keeps us dry for most of the weekend before isolated showers return late Sunday night and Monday morning.

