Light rain jackets stay out through Friday morning

MISSOULA — Friday brings isolated rain showers early in the morning before moisture starts clearing out for the weekend.

Highs Friday take a slight drop into the upper 30s.

This puts us slightly below average.

The concerns with our showers Thursday night and Friday morning will be standing water around roadways and low-lying areas.

Ice is possible on passes once again into Friday morning.

As moisture moves out this weekend, highs stay in the upper 30s with sunshine making an appearance.

Early next week, temperatures rebound to the mid to upper 40s as another unsettled weather pattern returns.

This means isolated rain and snow showers through most of next week.