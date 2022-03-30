Light snow possible in mountains Thursday morning

MISSOULA — A system moves through Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Mountains will see light snowfall with even a flake or two possible in valleys.

No impacts are expected out of this system as snow will be very minimal.

Highs Thursday reach into the mid to upper 40s as a cooler system moves in.

Temperatures Friday rebound to the 50s with mostly sunny skies expected for the weekend.

Saturday is the only exception with a few showers possible through afternoon hours, but these showers will not be a washout for outdoor plans.

Early next week, we add in a more active forecast with rain set to return to Western Montana.