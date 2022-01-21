Morning fog early morning hazard for the weekend

MISSOULA — Dry air moves into Western Montana this weekend.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 30s in valleys.

A 40-degree day is even possible Sunday for the Bitterroot Valley!

Blue skies will fill in above after a mostly cloudy week.

Heading into next week, a few clouds return for the northwest.

An isolated shower is possible in northwest Montana as the rest of us stay dry.

We do take a slight dip in temperatures Tuesday of next week.

Highs in West-Central Montana will reach closer to average (right around freezing).

For the most part, we are looking at a calm, uneventful couple of days around Western Montana weather-wise.

We can expect a few areas of dense fog in the morning though, so still looking for some freezing fog to affect roadways early in the mornings.