Mostly dry weekend ahead, widespread rain returns next week

MISSOULA — Widespread rain moves into Western Montana Friday night and lasts through Saturday morning.

Overnight temperatures stay in the upper 30s and low 40s in valleys and most upper elevation valleys, so while you may see a snowflake, snow accumulation levels stay 6500 feet and above.

Saturday and Sunday are the start of general rifle season for Western Montana and weather for the new season is looking mostly dry and warm.

Besides fighting off a few showers early Saturday morning, you can enjoy the outdoors under mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The same is true for Sunday afternoon, too.

Sunday late-night and Monday morning widespread showers return to the forecast.

Moisture moves into our area in rounds, meaning persistent, widespread rain is likely to fall to valleys as snow levels crash to 5500 feet and above.

Passes will be part of this snow accumulation, and we will keep an eye on this forecast as we head into early next week.