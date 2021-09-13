Mostly smoke-free and cooler this week

MISSOULA — Thanks to this weekend’s system, we will see more blue sky than smoke in our Western Montana sky!

Highs over the next few days will stay at or below average as they top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Precipitation stays out of the forecast until late week, but wind picks up by midweek.

Wednesday afternoon and Thursday wind gusts are expected to reach 25-30 MPH in parts of Western Montana ahead of our next weather system.

This means lakes will be choppy during those times, but precipitation stays away.

Rain returns Friday afternoon for the northwest and Friday evening for central and southwest parts of Western Montana.

Rain continues to fall all day Saturday with shower ending by Sunday afternoon for most areas.

