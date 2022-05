MISSOULA — Temperatures keep rising through the end of the week.

We jump to the 70s which is slightly above average!

High pressure keeps us mostly dry through Thursday.

A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible Friday.

An unsettled weather pattern keeps us rainy and cooler this weekend.

Highs drop back down below average, and the warmest part of the day will be in the mid 60s.

Rain sticks around Friday night through Monday.

Early next week temperatures start to rebound as rain moves out again.