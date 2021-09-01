Mowing weather for holiday weekend looks clear and warm

MISSOULA — Everyone is gearing up for the holiday weekend.

Labor Day is just around the corner and yards are being cut and grills are being cleaned off!

The weather will be perfect for any outdoor activity that involves sunshine and calm weather.

Highs this week maintain in the 70-degree zone, and this weekend we slowly warm to the low to mid 80s.

Skies stay blue with very little cloud cover expected, but we will see smoke on the horizon during early morning hours.

Smoke looks to move out of our skies through afternoon hours as winds pick up.

Keep out the sunblock and water while you are mowing to get ready for guests this weekend, because the only relief from the warmer afternoons will be an afternoon breeze and any shade you can find!

Have a great rest of the week!!!

