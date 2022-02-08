Muddy off-road hiking and biking expected through late week

MISSOULA — Highs this week climb into the mid to upper 40s!

Prepare to get muddy if you are biking or hiking off-road these next few days.

Snowmelt will make things slushy and muddy on unpaved surfaces.

As we sit on the eastern side of a ridge, we can expect a few clouds here and there.

High pressure keeps us mostly dry, but a few disturbances ride the eastern wall of the ridge allowing mountain snow showers to fall through Thursday.

These will be light snow showers.

Our next round of moisture returns to the forecast early next week.

This will be a more organized system, but temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s.

A mix of rain and snow are possible, and we will keep our eyes on the next system as we head closer to the weekend.