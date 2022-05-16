Near-freezing temperatures arrive this week

MISSOULA — Highs Tuesday reach into the upper 60s and low 70s with a light breeze picking up in the afternoon.

We remain moisture-free through the first part of the week.

Wednesday’s sky will be more cloudy for Western Montana.

Showers move into the northwest first and follow behind for West-Central and Southwest Montana throughout the night.

Showers linger Thursday and Friday as highs drop to 40s and 50s!

If you are holding off on planting those flowers, I would wait a few more days.

Next weekend looks to be a lot warmer, but we still have a chance of wintry mix and near-freezing temperatures in the forecast late this week.