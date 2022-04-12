Near-record lows possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on a slow rise through the weekend.

Overnight lows stay very cold though.

Record or near-record lows are possible in valleys and upper elevations Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and Wednesday night/Thursday night.

Lows drop to the teens and 20s in valleys while upper elevation valleys and mountains will drop closer to the single digits and even near zero closer to the Sapphire mountains.

Highs stay in the upper 30s Wednesday before climbing to the mid 40s Saturday.

A few isolated showers are possible throughout the week, but widespread rain and snow return Saturday.

Rain with wintry mix is likely for valleys as snow falls in upper elevations.

Despite the wet Saturday, we start drying out Sunday afternoon with highs climbing to the upper 40s.

We will be in the upper 50s on Monday of next week.